Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

