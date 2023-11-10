Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

