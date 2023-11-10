Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,205 shares of company stock worth $11,425,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.