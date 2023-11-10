Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.
CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica
Comerica Stock Performance
Shares of CMA stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
