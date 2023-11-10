Commerce Bank Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.