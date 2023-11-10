Commerce Bank Has $10.68 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

