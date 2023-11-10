Commerce Bank Has $11.36 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

