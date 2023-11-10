Commerce Bank Has $7.45 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $148.75 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

