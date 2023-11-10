Commerce Bank Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $50.43 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

