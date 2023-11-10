Commerce Bank Has $8.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $240.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

