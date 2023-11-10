Commerce Bank Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

