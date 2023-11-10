Commerce Bank Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 49.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $10,307,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $506.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

