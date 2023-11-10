Commerce Bank Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average of $310.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

