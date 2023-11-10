Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

