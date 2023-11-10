Commerce Bank Purchases 24,984 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.23 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

