Commerce Bank Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,343 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

