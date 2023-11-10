Commerce Bank Sells 1,064 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

