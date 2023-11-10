Commerce Bank Sells 2,051 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

