Commerce Bank Sells 26,123 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.