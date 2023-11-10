Commerce Bank Sells 4,669 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

