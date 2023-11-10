Commerce Bank Sells 6,015 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

