Commerce Bank Sells 848 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

