Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AON opened at $331.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

