Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.18

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 8356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $698.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 827.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.