Comparing Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) & AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baylin Technologies and AudioCodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 2 0 1 0 1.67

AudioCodes has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes 5.04% 8.21% 4.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Baylin Technologies and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.7% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baylin Technologies and AudioCodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes $275.09 million 1.11 $28.47 million $0.39 24.62

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Baylin Technologies.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Baylin Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; microwave components comprising point-to-point microwave radios and network management software; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services. The company also offers One Voice Operations Center, a voice network management solution; Device Manager for administering business phones and meeting room solutions; AudioCodes Routing Manager for handling call routing in VoIP networks; and User Management Pack 365 simplifies user lifecycle and identity management across Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business deployments. In addition, it provides AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services for simplifying Teams adoption; appliances for Microsoft Skype/Teams for Business such as survivable branch appliances, CCE, and CloudBond 365; and a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, and Meeting Insights. Further, the company offers managed services; and AudioCodes Live Cloud, a Microsoft Teams software as a service solution that enables service providers to offer their business customers a seamless migration to Microsoft Teams. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, network equipment providers, and systems integrators and distributors in the telecommunications and networking industries. The company primarily operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

