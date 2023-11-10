Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 17241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $967.85 million, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

