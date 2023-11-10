Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.43

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 69501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

