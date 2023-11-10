Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

