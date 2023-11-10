Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Confluent Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Confluent

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $16.89 on Monday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

