Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

