Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $238.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

