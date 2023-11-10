Contrasting Nauticus Robotics (KITT) & Its Peers

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -37.54% -2,774.34% -50.31% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -198.68% -304.45% -37.62%

Volatility and Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -2.75 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $674.32 million $11.43 million 1.54

Nauticus Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nauticus Robotics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 87 208 309 7 2.39

Nauticus Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 102.51%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 30.48%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics peers beat Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

