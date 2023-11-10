Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.36

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 1054299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $257,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,289,000 after buying an additional 1,736,281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Copart by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,779,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 885,386 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

