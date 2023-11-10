Cormark Comments on ATS Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ATS in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

ATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.57. ATS has a 52 week low of C$40.75 and a 52 week high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$753.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.40 million. ATS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.99%.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

