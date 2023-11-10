Cormark Comments on ATS Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ATS in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.05. ATS had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of C$753.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$49.29 on Friday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$40.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.57.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.