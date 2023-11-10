Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.