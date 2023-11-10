Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of SSL opened at C$6.39 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

