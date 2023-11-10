Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,104 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.07 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

