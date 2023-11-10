Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.54 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Get Corteva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.04. 197,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,258,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.