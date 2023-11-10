Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Coterra Energy worth $55,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

