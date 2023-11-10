Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,687,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

