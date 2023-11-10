Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS.

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 149,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,728. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.