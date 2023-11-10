CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. CRA International has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $128.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $589,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,329,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $17,871,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $589,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,329,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CRA International by 58.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

