Critical Comparison: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.24% 5.21% 3.34% Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prologis and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 9 1 2.92 Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $139.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.18%. Given Prologis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

90.9% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $7.89 billion 12.10 $3.36 billion $3.24 31.87 Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Summary

Prologis beats Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT was listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) on 20 June 2016 as Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and was subsequently renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 29 April 2020 following the completion of a merger with Frasers Commercial Trust. FLCT's investment strategy is to invest globally in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties used predominantly for logistics or industrial purposes located globally, or commercial purposes (comprising primarily CBD office space) or business park purposes (comprising primarily non-CBD office space and/or research and development space) located in the Asia-Pacific region or in Europe (including the United Kingdom). FLCT is sponsored by Frasers Property Limited. FLCT is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index), Straits Times Index and Global Property Research (GPR) 250.

