CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $17,130.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) Director George E. Hansen III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $17,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,071 shares in the company, valued at $868,730.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $11.15 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.