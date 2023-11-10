Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $10.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376,872 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,076,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,588,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after buying an additional 1,073,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
CWK stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.63.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
