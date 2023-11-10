Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $10.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376,872 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,076,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,588,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after buying an additional 1,073,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.