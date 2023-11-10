CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.