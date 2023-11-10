CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

