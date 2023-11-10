Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Shares of CYTK opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.63. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,763.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,763.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,635. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

