DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

LCII opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 215,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,741,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.